Chhindwara district: Tiger skin, four paws found in possession of man; arrested by Forest dept

Forest Department officials have seized a tiger skin and four tiger paws from a 55-year-old man, who was arrested in Chhindwara district on Thursday night.

Officials had received a tip-off about a possible deal of tiger parts at Saoner, 40 km away in Nagpur district, about 15 days ago. The officials had then planned an operation at Saoner but it didn’t work out on two occasions.

“Finally, our informer told us that the deal was going to materialise on Thursday. So, we again planned a trap at Saoner but got no headway till late in the evening. Later, we got information that the person who had the material was at Bichvasahan village, a little ahead of Pandhurna town, in Chhindwara district. So, we went and raided the place, which was in a farm, and seized a tiger skin and four paws… we also arrested the man, Motilal Keja Salame, 55, who was in possession of the material,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest Narendra Chandewar.

Salame has been remanded by a court to Forest Department custody till August 3.

“During interrogation, Salame said that he had got the material from his maternal uncle from Chhidwada village. He said that his uncle had poisoned the tiger about three years ago after it had killed his bullock,” Chandewar said. “But two of the paws are smaller in size, indicating that the paws belong to two different tigers. But Salame said that his uncle had claimed them to be of only one tiger. We will soon be rounding up his uncle and another person involved in the crime,” he added.

The tiger parts have been sent for forensic examination to ascertain the same as well as the age and gender of the animal.