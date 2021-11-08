Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan opens fire at colleagues in Sukma camp; 4 killed, 3 injured

Four CRPF jawans were killed and three others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday, a police official said. Two of the three injured jawans have been airlifted to Raipur for treatment and are critical, sources said.

According to CRPF officials, the incident occurred in Lingampalli camp falling under Maraiguda police station in Konta block of LWE affected Sukma, 450 km from state capital Raipur.

As per preliminary information available, CRPF jawan Reetesh Ranjan, who was supposed to start his sentry duty at around 4:00 am, opened fire in his barrack on his sleeping colleagues at around 3.25 am.

While two of the seven people died on the spot, two others succumbed while being taken to the base hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanji, Rajib Mondal, Rajmani Kumar Yadav, and Dharmendra Kr Singh. The three injured have been identified as Dhananjay Kumar, Dharmatma Kumar, and Malaya Ranjan Maharana. While Dhananjay and Dharmatma have been airlifted to Raipur, Maharana is undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam, where the injured jawans were being treated, CRPF officers said. Of the four deceased, three are from Bihar and one from West Bengal, police said.

Ranjan has been taken into police custody and senior CRPF officials are trying to find out the reason behind his actions. “He had had a fight with his colleagues over some personal matter a few days ago, but that was trivial,” sources from the Lingampalli camp said. According to sources, Ranjan had applied for leave from November 13, which was accepted.

After being taken into custody, Ranjan has refused to talk, senior officers said. “We have taken his rifle and have contacted his family. We are going through his belongings and also his phone details to find out what might have happened before he pulled the trigger,” a senior CRPF officer said. He further added, “Ranjan was a trained jawan who was working in the area for the past few years. It is an unfortunate incident and we are investigating further.’

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and directed police officers to take necessary measures to ensure such incidents do not recur, according to a government statement.