Seven killed after bus travelling from Odisha to Gujarat collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh accident: The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment and the bodies for post-mortem. (ANI)

At least seven cotton mill workers were killed and several injured as a bus they were travelling in from Odisha’s Ganjam district to Gujarat’s Surat collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Cherikhedi Saturday morning. The bus was ferrying 59 workers. The injured have been shifted to local hospital for treatment.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and free medical treatment to the injured. Also, state Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh directed officials to immediately proceed to Raipur to extend necessary assistance to the victims.

“The mishap occurred when the bus carrying 59 workers was heading to Gujarat from neighbouring Odisha,” PTI quoted Station House Officer (SHO) Telibandha police station Ramakant Sahu as saying. “As per preliminary information, the speeding bus rammed into the rear side of the truck when it was taking a turn. Seven occupants of the bus died on the spot and many others sustained injuries.”

The SHO said a case has been registered in connection with the incident, and a probe was underway.

