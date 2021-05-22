Chhattisgarh’s newest district gets its own Covid hospital

The hospital, set up for Rs 30 lakh, has been equipped with a ventilator, 44 general beds, 6 HDU beds and 6 ICU beds which will be managed by a team of seven doctors and six nurses. (Representative Image)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated a 66-bed Covid-19 hospital in the state’s newest district of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) on Saturday. Inaugurating the facility and an associated lab via video conference, Baghel announced that an oxygen generator plant will also be installed in the district.

GPM district came into existence in Februrary 2020 and has recorded more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases and 132 deaths as of May 21.

The district has been facing a shortage of staff and health infrastructure—until recently it did not have a single ventilator. “Since the second wave began, we were trying to increase our capacity. We are dependent heavily on Bilaspur and Raipur districts for intensive care of the patients,” a district official said.

The hospital, set up for Rs 30 lakh, has been equipped with a ventilator, 44 general beds, 6 HDU beds and 6 ICU beds which will be managed by a team of seven doctors and six nurses. The hospital also has 6 reserved beds for the treatment of pregnant and lactating Covid-19 patients, state officials said.

CM Baghel said: “The number of new patients is decreasing, which is a matter of relief for all of us. But this does not mean that we can cut back on precautions. A few months after the first wave, when cases reduced, people became a little careless. But, at present, we need to be extra careful to prevent serious consequences.”

Health Minister T S Singh Deo said that the treatment facility for critical Covid patients would be provided in this hospital and that patients would not have to be referred to another district. This new hospital will further strengthen the infrastructure to control the second wave of Covid, he said.

The Indian Express had reported on May 16 about the surge of cases in the district which suffers from a serious paucity of healthcare workers and infrastructure. During the pandemic, 37 staff nurses and 14 lab technicians were hired on contract, the district officials had said, even as the post of Chief Medical Health Officer was lying vacant.