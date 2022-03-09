Chhattisgarh’s GSDP projected to grow by 11.5%, says economic survey

Chhattisgarh’s Gross State Domestic Produce (GSDP) is estimated to grow by 11.54 per cent and the per capita income by 11.93 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, according to the economic survey the state government presented in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, a day before the budget presentation.

The survey report for the year 2021-22 was presented by Planning, Economics and Statistics Minister Amarjeet Bhagat.

The state’s per capita income will increase to Rs 1,18,401 from Rs 1,05,778 in the previous financial year, the report said.

As per estimates, the GSDP of the previous financial year 2020-21 had recorded a negative growth of 1.37 per cent, which was mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the report said.

The biggest contributor to the surge in the GSDP has been the industrial sector (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply), with a 15.44 per cent expected growth from Rs 1,12,37,860 crore to Rs 1,29,73,041 crore, the report said.

“As per advance estimate, the GSDP at current price (market prices) is likely to increase to Rs 4,00,06,080 lakh in financial year 2021-22 as against Rs 3,52,16,070 lakh as estimated for 2020-21. This growth is about 13.60 per cent,” a statement from the state government said.

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh assembly started on March 7. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will present the budget for 2022-23 on Wednesday.