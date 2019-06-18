Toggle Menu
Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter with policehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chhattisgarh-woman-naxal-killed-in-encounter-with-police-5785877/

Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter with police

The skirmish took place around 6 am in a forest near Katti village, located around 120 km here, when a team of the Special Task Force was out on a counter-insurgency operation

Chattisgarh, Naxal woman murder, Naxal-police encounter, Naxal, Chattisgarh Police encounter, Chattisgarh police, Special Task Force, Indian Express news
The security personnel recovered the body of a woman Naxal and a self-loading rifle (SLR) from the spot. (Representational image)

A woman Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said.

The skirmish took place around 6 am in a forest near Katti village, located around 120 km here, when a team of the Special Task Force was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

After the encounter got over, the security personnel recovered the body of a woman Naxal and a self-loading rifle (SLR) from the spot, he said.

The killed cadre was yet to be identified, he said. Further details were awaited, the official said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Govt, intel agencies must take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in future: Congress
2 Rajya Sabha bypolls for two seats in Gujarat: SC to hear Congress plea tomorrow
3 Will raise issues related to Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure in Parliament: Tejasvi Surya