Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter with police

A woman Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said.

Advertising

The skirmish took place around 6 am in a forest near Katti village, located around 120 km here, when a team of the Special Task Force was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

After the encounter got over, the security personnel recovered the body of a woman Naxal and a self-loading rifle (SLR) from the spot, he said.

The killed cadre was yet to be identified, he said. Further details were awaited, the official said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.