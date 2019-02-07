Chhattisgarh: Woman killed in ‘fake encounter’, allege villagers

Three days after a woman was killed and another injured, allegedly in crossfire during an encounter between CRPF and Maoists in Godelguda village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, local villagers have alleged that the women were victims of a “fake encounter”.

Activist Soni Sori has said that if action is not taken against the “errant personnel” within eight days, she would sit on a hunger strike with family members of the deceased woman and other villagers. Police admit that the two women, Podiyam Sukka and Kalmi Dewe, were not Maoists, but maintain that they were caught in the crossfire. Sukka died of injuries at a CRPF field hospital in Dornapal, while Dewe has a bullet injury on her thigh.

According to Sori, three women from the village had gone to collect firewood on Saturday when they saw a CRPF team. They turned back towards the village, but the team opened fire, she alleged. While two women were hit by bullets, one managed to escape to the village, she added.