Video firing AK-47 on Dussehra goes viral, IPS officer gets show-cause notice

A senior IPS officer in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district has been served a show cause notice after a video showing her firing bullets into the air from an AK-47 rifle, dressed in a saree, during a traditional weapon-worship ritual on Dussehra received backlash on social media.

The incident took place during the “Shastra Puja” at Police Lines on October 20 on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The video, featuring IPS officer Ankita Sharma, was shared widely on social media and aired on several news channels and web portals, triggering a debate on safety, discipline and weapon-handling protocols.

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Rajnandgaon Range Inspector General of Police Ajay Yadav confirmed Sharma had received a show-cause notice. “Once I get her reply, I will send it, along with my note, to the seniors.”