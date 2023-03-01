Chhattisgarh: Over 100 villagers pay their respect to woman who died saving daughter from wild boar

A day after a courageous woman died in a fierce fight with a wild boar while saving her minor daughter in a village in Korba, over a hundred villagers and senior government officials paid their respect by attending her final rites on Monday afternoon, which local activists said was a rare sight.

The incident took place on Sunday when the deceased Duvashiya Agariya, 45, along with her 11-year-old daughter were in a farm in Teliyamar village digging soil with pickaxes when as per villagers suddenly a big wild boar from a herd of boars lost its way and charged towards her daughter.

In a bid to save her daughter, Agariya tried to stop the boar which got stuck in her saree. Agariya attacked the boar with the axe but the boar bit her on her hands, legs, thighs, back, chest and ate her saree. The daughter ran to the village to get help and when she returned with villagers, she found her mother and the boar unconscious. The police said she had died on the spot and the boar was found dead in her lap.

Agariya is survived by her husband and five children including four daughters. On Monday afternoon her funeral was attended by local tribal MLA Mohit Ram Kerketta, forest officials, police officials, sarpanch, janpat members and over a hundred villagers from different castes paid their respects.

Maanmati Khaklo, a local women’s group activist in the village who attended the funeral said, “It was a rare sight. This happened for the first time in our village so we could not bear it and over a hundred villagers gathered for her funeral.”