Chhattisgarh: Villagers appeal to Maoists, get parents of DRG man released

According to police, several armed Maoists on Monday night barged into the home of DRG constable Ajay Telam in Gumiyapal village and abducted his father Lacchu Telam (64) and mother Vijjo Telam (62). (File) According to police, several armed Maoists on Monday night barged into the home of DRG constable Ajay Telam in Gumiyapal village and abducted his father Lacchu Telam (64) and mother Vijjo Telam (62). (File)

Nearly 200 residents of Gumiyapal village in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh walked for more than 15 km to meet Maoists and appeal to them to release the parents of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel they abducted on Monday night, police have said.

The two senior citizens returned home on Tuesday evening after more than 14 hours in captivity, police said.

According to police, several armed Maoists on Monday night barged into the home of DRG constable Ajay Telam in Gumiyapal village and abducted his father Lacchu Telam (64) and mother Vijjo Telam (62). “They attacked his sister who lives with them and snatched her phone,” Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said.

Telam, who is posted at Kirandul in Dantewada district, was recruited into DRG last year and has been staying at his unit’s camp, police said. According to sources, the Maoists suspected his family members of supplying information to Telam after posters with names of rebels from the village were put on display under the district police’s Lon Varratu (return home) campaign, urging them to surrender.

“While we were trying to get information of the abducted persons, people from the entire village walked for more than 15 km to Badepalli village, where they spoke for Lacchu and Vijjo Telam, stating that the two were old people who don’t have phones and don’t even know how to use them. The villagers managed to convince them (Maoists) to release them, and both of them returned home with the villagers on Tuesday evening,” Pallava said.

In May, a police constable was abducted in Bijapur and released a week later, after intervention by local journalists.

According to SP Pallav, the Maoists are frustrated as they have realised their base is shrinking, and are targeting family members of policemen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.