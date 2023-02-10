Chhattisgarh: Villager killed in firing between security forces and Maoists

A VILLAGER was killed in cross-firing during an encounter between Maoists and security forces in Maoist-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The police have initiated an inquiry to find out if Punam Lakhmu, 48, from Gundam village was killed in firing by the security forces or Maoists.

According to the police, Lakhmu suffered bullet injuries during the encounter, which took place in Gundam-Chutwai forest area around 5 pm on Wednesday, and they got to know about his death on Thursday.

The Maoists were led by Udham Singh, a commander of north Bastar division of the rebels, the police said. “The Maoists led by Singh opened fire on the joint security forces’ team comprising personnel of District Reserve Guard, STF and COBRA unit of CRPF. The forces fired back and the Maoists taking advantage of the darkness fled into the jungles,” said a police officer.

After the encounter ended, a search operation was carried out during which some suspects were taken to the police station for questioning.

On Thursday, the police received information that Punam Lakhmu died of bullet injuries.

“Punam was in his house. Hearing the gunfire, he ran out and got trapped in the ambush point of Maoists. An autopsy is being carried out and an inquiry has been initiated to find out all facts related to the case,” said P Sundarraj, inspector general of Bastar range.