Chhattisgarh: Husband of school superintendent caught on camera dragging woman out of school hostel

The police have registered an FIR against Ranglal Singh, husband of School Superintendent Sumila Singh, for assaulting the woman.

A screengrab of the incident captured on camera (Source: ANI)

A woman seeking shelter with her three-month-old baby at a school hostel in was dragged out by force by the husband of the school superintendent. A video dated August 18 shows the woman, reportedly working as a cleaner in the school, being dragged out of a bed and across the floor outside the room.

The police have registered an FIR against Ranglal Singh, husband of School Superintendent Sumila Singh, for assaulting the woman. An investigation is underway, they said, assuring that the accused will be arrested soon, reported news agency ANI. 

