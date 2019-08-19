Chhattisgarh: Husband of school superintendent caught on camera dragging woman out of school hostel

A woman seeking shelter with her three-month-old baby at a school hostel in was dragged out by force by the husband of the school superintendent. A video dated August 18 shows the woman, reportedly working as a cleaner in the school, being dragged out of a bed and across the floor outside the room.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh:Ranglal Singh,husband of School Superintendent Sumila Singh misbehaved with a cleaner at Barwani Kanya Ashram in Korea, after she took shelter at students’ hostel with her 3-month-old baby.Police says,“FIR filed.Probe on.Accused will be arrested soon.” (18.08) pic.twitter.com/NFayVvh8GZ — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

The police have registered an FIR against Ranglal Singh, husband of School Superintendent Sumila Singh, for assaulting the woman. An investigation is underway, they said, assuring that the accused will be arrested soon, reported news agency ANI.