Chhattisgarh: Two trampled to death by elephant

A 59-year-old woman and a man were killed and a four-year-old girl was injured in separate incidents of attacks by elephants in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Monday, officials said.

Prakash Ekka (55) and Dayamani Tirki were trampled to death by a pachyderm when they were visiting their fields located in the forest and collecting forest produce in Jamuna village under the Tapkara police station area, a forest official said.

Forest personnel have been trying to chase away the elephant from the spot to retrieve the bodies, he said.

In another incident that occurred in the Kunkuri area near Junglekona village, a four-year-old girl was attacked by an elephant when she was collecting Mahua fruits with her parents.

The girl was admitted at a hospital in Kunkuri, he added.

With the latest incident in Jashpur, a total of 19 people have been killed in separate incidents of elephants’ attacks in the district over the last one year, the official said.

On June 7, a woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Bagicha forest range. On June 2, another woman was killed in a similar attack in Badalkhol wildlife sanctuary in the Jashpur district.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflicts were reported in the past from densely forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.