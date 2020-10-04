Chhattisgarh: Two drug, rape minor; arrested

The incident took place on September 27 when the accused allegedly kidnapped the girl when she had gone to the forest, police said.

Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur. The accused allegedly drugged and assaulted the girl before raping her, according to the statement given to the police.

The incident took place on September 27 when the accused allegedly kidnapped the girl when she had gone to the forest, police said. “The girl’s statement has been recorded before the magistrate… She said she was raped by the men who belong to her village. One of the accused also gave her drugs which rendered her unconscious,” an official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.