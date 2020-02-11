Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF men, Maoist killed in encounter

According to senior CRPF officials, the deceased personnel have been identified as constables Vikas Kumar and Purnanand Sahu. (File) According to senior CRPF officials, the deceased personnel have been identified as constables Vikas Kumar and Purnanand Sahu. (File)

A maoist operative and two CRPF personnel died and six others including a deputy commandant were injured in an exchange of fire between security forces and maoists in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. The security forces were conducting an operation in the Pamed area of the district.

According to senior CRPF officials, the deceased personnel have been identified as constables Vikas Kumar and Purnanand Sahu. “The battalions were acting on a tip-off, that naxals of the first battalion were hiding in Erapalli village… In the exchange of fire, a naxal was shot dead and while recovering his body, the force came under intense firing,” the senior CRPF official confirmed.

