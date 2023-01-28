Chhattisgarh to set up 300 Rural Industrial Park units to help villagers

With an aim to make villagers financially self-dependent, the Chhattisgarh government is setting up 300 Rural Industrial Park (RIPA) units in the state at a cost of Rs 600 crore.

The villagers who earlier sold raw materials for various forest products will now get an opportunity at RIPA units to manufacture, process and sell their end products anywhere, including C-marts in the city. The initiative is a part of the state government’s Suraji village scheme.

The first RIPA unit in Bastar district was inaugurated on the Republic Day by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The district administrations across the 9, 596 villages in the state have been given a target of completing work of the remaining 299 RIPA units by March-end.

According to CM Baghel, the government is trying to increase employment opportunities to ensure villagers do not have to step out and RIPA would provide the necessary resources. “Along with the collection of minor forest produce, local people are earning more from their processing and value addition. Earlier, the people of Bastar used to sell cocoons for making threads but now they are making threads at RIPA. Through RIPA we are fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swaraj (self-governance in village). RIPA will make villages independent, empower the economy and make women self-dependent,” the CM said in a statement.

The first RIPA unit in Bastar district was inaugurated on the Republic Day by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Express) The first RIPA unit in Bastar district was inaugurated on the Republic Day by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Express)

While Rs 2 crore is granted for each RIPA unit, the first one at Turenar village in Jagdalpur tehsil, Bastar district, is set up at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore. The unit is spread across 5 acres and provides accommodation to those villagers who come for training before being selected for work.

The Bastar RIPA unit will provide resources for the mushroom spawn lab for mushroom production, and processing of cashew, millets, dal, etc. Tamarind candies, chapatis, silk threading, poultry farming, oil extraction, and manufacturing of non-woven bags, paper bags, paper bowls and plates, natural cow dung paint, cotton cloth, fish feed, and bakery items will be the main activities at the RIPA unit.

“Till now 200 villagers have been employed at the unit and another 150 villagers have imparted training. At RIPA the government will provide villagers with sheds, water, electricity, machines, and training,” said Chandan Kumar, Bastar district collector.

Advertisement

The budget to set up RIPA was allocated in the last budget by Chhattisgarh’s department of panchayat and rural development.