Chhattisgarh to move resolution against CAA

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. (File) Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. (File)

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet has decided to move a resolution against the new citizenship law in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has, meanwhile, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Act.

If the resolution is passed, Chhattisgarh will be the fifth state to pass a resolution in Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Senior minister Ravindra Choubey said, “The state cabinet has passed the resolution against CAA and we are going to do it in the Assembly too. This Act is against the sentiments of the people of Chhattisgarh and the CM, on their behalf, has urged the PM to take it back.”

In his letter, Baghel has written, “No provision has been made in this Act in relation with migrants coming from India’s neighbouring countries, such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan etc.” Citing Article 14 of the Constitution, he said CAA “seems to break the basic sentiments behind the secular Constitution”.

“Originally, Chhattisgarh has a major predominant population of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes. Among the residents, there are a large number of poor, uneducated and resource-less people who may definitely face difficulties …” Baghel has written.

BJP accused the state government of destroying the Constitution. “The Congress government has been distorting facts. This is a step to create differences between the state and Central government.” BJP national general Secretary Saroj Pandey said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App