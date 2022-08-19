scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Chhattisgarh to lease 24 state motels, resorts for 30 years to private investors

The initiative of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board is expected to provide basic facilities to local and foreign tourists, besides providing employment opportunities to locals, government officials said.

According to a statement from the government, a tender for two properties was floated by the board earlier.

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday invited bids for 24 state-owned motels and resorts that will be leased out for 30 years to private investors.

The Chhattisgarh Tourism Board invited proposals online from “experienced private investors” from Chhattisgarh and other states to bid for 14 non-functional and 10 functional resorts and motels owned by the board, till September 5.

According to a statement from the government, a tender for two properties was floated by the board earlier. “The government has approved 35 per cent annual rent proposal by the private investors for one-time lease premium amount of Rs 15,07,777 for Mitan Motel Chathirama (Surguja) and one-time lease premium amount of Rs 25,66,899 for Mitan Motel Kodatarai (Raigarh),” the statement read, adding that both motels will be functional soon.

The initiative of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board is expected to provide basic facilities to local and foreign tourists, besides providing employment opportunities to locals, government officials said.

The plan to put resorts up for private lease was first raised in the erstwhile BJP government. However, the plan was later shelved.

According to members of the industry, most of whom were invited for pre-bid consultation earlier this year, the move is expected to boost tourism in Chhattisgarh. “We, along with the government, want tourism to flourish in the state. The government’s step would infuse resource-rich facilities, which will help inflow of tourists,” Taranjeet Hora, president of the Chhattisgarh hotel owners’ association, said.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:21:46 pm
