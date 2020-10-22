Chhattisgarh to hold special session next week for new farm law

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The Chhattisgarh government will hold a two-day special session from October 27, according to a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat. The sessions will be held to bring a new law against the Centre’s three farm Bills, sources in the government said.

The Congress government’s plan to convene a special session had earlier hit a roadblock after Governor Anusuiya Uikey returned its proposal citing lack of specific information and questioning the need to hold a session less than two months after the monsoon session.

On Tuesday, the state government sent a fresh proposal to the Governor and she granted approval on Wednesday. The state Secretariat issued the notification after Chhattisgarh minister Ravindra Chaubey met the Governor on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after his visit to the Raj Bhavan, Chaubey said, “The Centre should answer why they are keeping mum on MSP. When they bring a Bill for the country, they should be answerable to the worries of farmers from the entire country.”

On Tuesday, the minister had said, “The winter session will commence in the last week of December, whereas paddy buying will start on December 1. So, it is important that the state makes necessary amendments to the Chhattisgarh farm Bill, 1972 in a special session.”

