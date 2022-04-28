scorecardresearch
Chhattisgarh: Tikait assures support to farmers, likely to meet CM today

Farmers from 27 villages gathered for a mahapanchayat in Raipur's Kayabandha village on Wednesday. Since February, hundreds of farmers have been protesting to get a fair price for their land that was taken over by the government while setting up the new capital city, Naya Raipur.

April 28, 2022
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait attended the mahapanchayat in Chhattisgarh’s Kayabandha village, where the farmers are protesting for two months over land acquisition. He met a cabinet sub-committee along with IAS officials to help find a resolution to the issue.

Tikait, who praised the government for its farmer-friendly schemes, however, said, “ The people gathered here can’t avail those schemes as they don’t have a land. We are here to support their demands and get justice for them.” Later in the day, he, along with a delegation of farmers, met the state agriculture minister Ravindra Chaubey and officials from the concerned departments. After the meeting, which didn’t yield any results, he said, “We always have the option to continue the fight… I have been assured that CM Baghel will meet us on Thursday. We hope to find a resolution to this.”

