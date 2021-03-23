scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Chhattisgarh: Three security personnel killed in landmine blast

The incident occurred when the security personnel -- mostly policemen -- were returning after an anti-Naxal operation, state Director General of Police D M Awasthi said.

By: PTI | Raipur |
Updated: March 23, 2021 6:24:51 pm
Naxals blew up the bus carrying the security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. (Source: Google Maps)

At least three security personnel were killed and several others injured as Naxals blew up the bus in which they were traveling in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday, a top police official said.

The landmine explosion took place between Kademeta and Kanhargaon villages when the security personnel — mostly policemen — were returning after an anti-Naxal operation, state Director General of Police D M Awasthi told PTI.

Over 20 security personnel were onboard the bus, he added.

“Three security personnel were killed and many others sustained injuries. Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited,” the DGP added.

