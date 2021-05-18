Chhattisgarh: Three killed in gunbattle with Maoists, say police

Three men died in an exchange of gunfire between Maoist operatives and security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday, the police said.

Villagers had been protesting near a newly established camp under the “influence of Maoists”, and this camp was attacked by the Left-wing extremists on Monday, an officer said, adding that they returned fire.

According to Bastar I-G, P Sundarraj, Maoists attacked Silger camp, located on the boundary of Bijapur and Sukma districts. He said no security personnel were injured in the gunbattle. “On searching the area, we found bodies of three men. We are still trying to identify them,” Sundarraj told the media. “We had managed to counsel the protesting villagers to return. But under cover, some Maoists started firing at the camp. When we retaliated, they started retreating; (but) intermittent firing continued,” a senior security official from the district said.

The villagers claimed they were innocent. “We had been waiting for hours for them (forces) to return the bodies to us. However, they took in some village leaders and asked them to identify them (the deceased), using photographs,” one tribal person, who was part of the protests, said.