Chhattisgarh: Three cops suspended, booked for harassing boy

Three police personnel have been suspended and a criminal case lodged against them after a video surfaced, purportedly showing them assaulting, harassing and touching a boy inappropriately in Raipur.

Senior police officers told The Indian Express that the incident took place on August 9. They condemned the assault, and said the policemen, identified as Anil Rajput, Mukesh Thakur, and Krishna Rajput have been arrested and are likely to face criminal prosecution.

In the video that started doing the rounds of social media on Tuesday night, a boy is seen being manhandled by three men, all of whom have been identified as police constables — one of them is in uniform in the video. As the child is heard screaming, the men pull him by his hair, twist his ears, one of them slaps him and another seems to be touching his private parts.

SP Arif Sheikh said, “The three policemen were attached to the police lines immediately after the video emerged. We have taken cognizance and suspended them. A criminal case based on prima facie evidence of assault has also been registered.”

Anand Chhabra, IGP, Raipur range, said, “I condemn this act. We are in the process of tracing the child and are looking at avenues of further action.”

Senior police officers said preliminary probe has revealed that two young boys were chased out of a train by an unidentified man who accused them of stealing a mobile phone. While one of the boys ran away, the three policemen caught hold of the other.

DGP D M Awasthi told The Indian Express, “I have spoken to my colleagues and recommended filing of a criminal case. No criminality by men in uniform will be tolerated. There can be no excuse for such behaviour.”