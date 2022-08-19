After English, Hindi medium schools, Chhattisgarh to open Swami Atmanand English medium colleges

After opening over 250 English and Hindi medium schools across the state, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh will now set up Swami Atmanand English medium colleges across the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced that 10 colleges will be set up by June 2023 in different cities.

Baghel took to social media with the announcement of a three-year plan to set up the colleges across all districts in the state. “I recently met parents who were all worried about where their children would study after finishing school as education in metros is expensive. So we have decided to open government colleges, just like government schools,” Baghel tweeted on Thursday.

इसलिए अब हमने निर्णय लिया है कि शानदार सरकारी स्कूल की तरह ही अब सरकारी कॉलेज भी खोलेंगे। ये सरकारी इंग्लिश मीडियम महाविद्यालय होंगे। जहां शानदार हायर एजुकेशन(उच्च शिक्षा) मिलेगी। पहले 10 प्रमुख नगर में इसकी शुरुआत होगी। फिर अगले 3 साल में हम हर ज़िला मुख्यालय में खोलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/lJvvVCDdzS — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 18, 2022

Besides the 250-plus Swami Atmanand English and Hindi Medium Schools set up across the state, the Congress government led by Baghel has announced 400 more. These schools of excellence with state-of-the-art infrastructure are basically old schools renovated in the last two years. Even the teachers are appointed separately from other government schools and undergo separate training and orientation programmes, officials said. These schools are free of cost for students and priority of admission is given to underprivileged children as well as orphaned students or those raised by a single parent.

The Congress government in the state is building an education model that Baghel said would become an example for others. The Swami Atmanand schools and colleges are part of this education model.