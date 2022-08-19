scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

After English, Hindi medium schools, Chhattisgarh to open Swami Atmanand English medium colleges

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to social media with the announcement of a three-year plan to set up the colleges across all districts in Chhattisgarh.

bhupesh-baghelThe Congress government in the state is building an education model that CM Bhupesh Baghel said would become an example for others. (File)

After opening over 250 English and Hindi medium schools across the state, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh will now set up Swami Atmanand English medium colleges across the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced that 10 colleges will be set up by June 2023 in different cities.

Baghel took to social media with the announcement of a three-year plan to set up the colleges across all districts in the state. “I recently met parents who were all worried about where their children would study after finishing school as education in metros is expensive. So we have decided to open government colleges, just like government schools,” Baghel tweeted on Thursday.

Besides the 250-plus Swami Atmanand English and Hindi Medium Schools set up across the state, the Congress government led by Baghel has announced 400 more. These schools of excellence with state-of-the-art infrastructure are basically old schools renovated in the last two years. Even the teachers are appointed separately from other government schools and undergo separate training and orientation programmes, officials said. These schools are free of cost for students and priority of admission is given to underprivileged children as well as orphaned students or those raised by a single parent.

The Congress government in the state is building an education model that Baghel said would become an example for others. The Swami Atmanand schools and colleges are part of this education model.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 01:20:49 pm
