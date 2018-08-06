Chhattisgarh: 15 Maoists killed, two arrested in Sukma encounter

The encounter between the two parties broke out on Sunday night after two teams of security forces were sent into the forest, following intelligence inputs about the possible presence of the rebels in camps in south Sukma. (Representational) The encounter between the two parties broke out on Sunday night after two teams of security forces were sent into the forest, following intelligence inputs about the possible presence of the rebels in camps in south Sukma. (Representational)

In what is seen as one of the biggest anti-Maoist operations in the history of Chhattisgarh, at least 15 Maoists were gunned down and two were arrested during an encounter with security forces near Sukma’s Konta and Golapalli police station limits on Monday, police said.

“This was one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations in the history of Chhattisgarh, where 15 bodies of rebels were recovered in a single incident,” state’s Special Director General of Police (SDGP) (anti-Naxal operations) D M Awasthi was quoted as saying by PTI.

The encounter between the two parties broke out on Sunday night after two teams of security forces were sent into the forest, following intelligence inputs about the possible presence of the rebels in camps in south Sukma. The teams included personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

“One of the patrolling teams, comprising around 200 personnel of the STF and the DRG, spotted a Maoist camp this morning at the forest in Nalkatong village, located around 500 km from here, following which it started encircling the place,” Awasthi said.

“A gunbattle took place between Naxals and the patrolling team for about half-an-hour,” he added.

After the encounter ended on Monday morning, the bodies of 15 Maoists along with 16 weapons, including 315 bore and 12 bore guns, were recovered from the spot, the SDGP said.

“Militia platoon commander Vanjam Hunga was among the killed naxals,” Awasthi said, adding that the identities of the remaining 14 cadres were yet to be ascertained.

Two Naxals, an area committee member and a woman who was injured in the gunfight, were arrested from the site.

Police said the killed rebels belong to three separate militia formations of Maoists active in the tri-junction forest of Konta, Golapalli and Bhejji areas in south Sukma.

“Another patrolling team that had launched the operation from Bhejji area was still inside the forest and conducting its task. Intensive search operations were underway in the nearby forest areas,” the SDGP said.

In July, eight suspected Maoists, including four women, were killed in an encounter in Bijapur district of the state. Two INSAS rifles were among the weapons recovered from the site.

