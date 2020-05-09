Chhattisgarh: Sub-inspector, four Naxals killed in encounter in Rajnandgaon

SI Shyam Kishore Sharma succumbed to bullet wounds. SI Shyam Kishore Sharma succumbed to bullet wounds.

A sub-inspector died and four Naxals were killed in an encounter in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh on Friday night. As many as 28 policemen had gone to conduct a search operation when they came face to face with a group of Naxals in Manpur region, sources said.

According to Rajnandgaon SP Jitendra Shukla, the incident occurred at around 09.30 pm on Friday. “A team of 28 men from three police stations had gone to Paddoni village after receiving information that some Naxals from the Manpur mohala committee were there. Part of the team led by Madanwada sub-inspector Shyam Kishore Sharma came face to face with the Naxals, who opened fire,” Shukla said.

SI Shyam Kishore Sharma succumbed to bullet wounds while four Naxals, including a divisional committee member and an area committee member, were killed. “We have retrieved all of the four bodies and arms and ammunition including an AK 47 rifle. Some of the Naxals, who fled the scene also might have suffered bullet injuries. We got back-up forces and searched the entire region,” SP Shukla said.

In April, Naxals had burnt vehicles involved in road construction work in Rajnandgaon and on Thursday the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Protection) force had found an ‘explosive dump’ in Rajnandgaon including gun powder, country-made ammunition and wires used in explosives. The state police DGP Durgesh Awasthi has gone to Rajnandgaon to monitor the situation.

