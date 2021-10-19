Chhattisgarh: SP removed after driver accuses him of assault; he denies

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday issued instructions to remove the Superintendent of Police of Narayanpur after the officer’s driver alleged that the SP had assaulted him physically and verbally.

The accused SP, U Uday Kiran, denied the charges and claimed that he had only reprimanded constable Jaylal Netam, who was posted as his driver.

Netam, who comes from a tribal community, was on Monday admitted to Narayanpur district hospital after he complained of pain.

He told the media: “He (SP Uday Kiran) abused me, scolded me and then hit me – he said I had not cleaned the car properly. He has been abusive in the past, too.”

On Monday night, Uday Kiran was removed from his post in Narayanpur and attached to the headquarters in Raipur as assistant I-G. Doctors from the hospital said no external injuries were found on Netam’s body. “His condition is stable. He complained of pain, so we are keeping him under observation,” a doctor said.

Baghel tweeted on Monday evening, “Police officers are expected to deal strictly with criminals. It is not excusable to beat up a subordinate employee by being inappropriate. Instructions have been issued to remove the Superintendent of Police of Narayanpur who behaved in an uncontrolled manner.”

Collector Dharmesh Sahu said, “The Adivasi Samaj has given a memorandum mainly over three points, including the alleged incident of assault on the driver. Further action will be taken after investigation into all these issues.”

Members of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj met Netam at the hospital and assured him of support and help, said Sonu Korram, chief of Narayanpur district unit of the organisation. “We have also submitted a complaint at SC/ST police station, seeking an FIR under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the officer,” Korram told the media.

Netam has also submitted a written complaint against Kiran to Chhattisgarh Anusuchit Janjati Shaskiya Sevak Sangh, an organisation of government employees belonging to ST communities, seeking its support to get justice.

An IPS officer of 2015 batch, Udan Kiran was earlier accused of assaulting women sportspersons, their coach, and a former MLA of Mahasamund in 2018. On September 27, the Supreme Court had asked the state government to lodge an FIR against three police personnel, including Kiran, for allegedly abusing and assaulting the then MLA and the sportspersons.