Chhattisgarh: Sonia Gandhi launches Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme; farmers to get direct cash benefits

Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh on Thursday (May 21), the death anniversary of the former prime minister, and said this was a ‘true tribute’ to him.

Addressing the launch event through video-conferencing, Gandhi said: “Such schemes should be implemented at the ground level to help bring a change in the lives of people. This is a revolutionary scheme and is a true tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. This is a big step taken in lines with the values of Rajiv Gandhi.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana will benefit 19 lakh farmers and help bring more area under cultivation. He said the aim of the scheme is to help farmers earn more and bring more area in the state under cultivation, which currently stands at 20 per cent.

According to a tweet by CMO Chhattisgarh, under the scheme, paddy, maize and sugarcane farmers in the rabbi season will get Rs 5,700 core in their bank accounts, in four instalments. On Thursday, the first instalment of Rs 1,500 crore was given to the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Paddy farmers will receive an additional Rs 10,000 per acre, according to the Congress.

“Through the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana, steps have been taken to provide all requisite resources to the farmers of Chhattisgarh, encourage crop production and send funds directly to their bank accounts. There is a plan to include landless tribal agricultural labourers in the second phase of this scheme. This is a very unique decision which will make them all self-sufficient,” said Sonia Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Chhattisgarh government for launching the scheme at a time when the poor and farmers were facing hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

(with PTI inputs)

