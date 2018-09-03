Chhattisgarh: Soni Sori accuses police of bid to frame her

Aam Aadmi Party leader Soni Sori Aam Aadmi Party leader Soni Sori

AAP leader and Bastar-based rights activist Soni Sori on Sunday alleged that Chhattisgarh Police are attempting to frame her in a false case. Her party threatened to launch an state-wide agitation if she is arrested. Chhattisgarh Police, however, said a complaint has been received against Sori, and while no FIR has been registered thus far, summons for questioning has been issued to her.

According to the notice sent to the activist, Sodi Hadma, a resident of Nulkatong village, has complained that following the August 6 encounter in the village, in which 15 “jan militia” members of CPI(Maoist) were killed, Sori visited him and forced him to give statements against the police. The villager also accused Sori of causing loss to his work by repeatedly calling him for meetings. The notice asks Sori to be present in the Konta police station in Sukma district for questioning on August 29.

Speaking to reporters, Sori and AAP state convener Sanket Thakur said all these charges were baseless, and were being made in an attempt to arrest Sori, especially after the arrests of activists like Sudha Bharadwaj. “If someone has made this allegation, I demand that he and I be brought face to face,” Sori said.

A senior police officer said, “Yes, there is a complaint. Which is why Sori was asked to come in for questioning. No FIR has been registered so far.”

