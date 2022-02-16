Chhattisgarh: Six women killed as car rams into divider

Six women were killed and four others were injured seriously in a road accident as the car they were travelling in rammed into a divider at Chhattisgarh’s Abhanpur on Wednesday, said the Raipur police.

The women from Bhilai district were on their way to Rajim in Gariaband district to attend the Magh Purnima festivities beginning Wednesday, added the police.

According to the police, the incident happened 30 km away from Raipur, the state capital. Nine women were travelling in the Xylo car that rammed into a divider.

“All nine women were neighbours and residents of the Subhash Nagar area. Five of them died on the spot while another died while being taken to hospital. The condition of the other three women and the driver is still critical,” a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Suchita Sahu (60), Reena Das (75), Reena Choudhary (75), Savita Das (65), Kajal (60) and Archana Mola (40).

The Magh Purnima, or Punni Mela, is an annual gathering at Rajim that goes on till Shiv Ratri (March 1).