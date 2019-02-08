Chhattisgarh: SIT to probe graft charge against former principal secy to Raman Singh

The Chhattisgarh government has instituted a four-member SIT to probe allegations against Aman Singh, former Principal Secretary to former Chief Minister Raman Singh. The probe is based on a complaint by Vijay Mishra, who had sent a complaint to the PMO on January 4 this year, which was forwarded to the state government on January 16.

Advertising

On Thursday, Chhattisgarh DGP D M Awasthi instituted a four-member SIT, led by Deepak Jha, SP, Economic Offences Wing, to probe the allegations against Singh.

In his complaint, Mishra has said Singh, formerly an IRS officer of the 1995 batch, who had resigned and then joined the Raman Singh government, had hidden that there were probes pending against him during his tenure as an IRS officer. Another complaint was made to the PMO by former BJP minister and MLA Nankiram Kanwar, who alleged that Singh was involved in financial irregularities.

Contacted by The Indian Express, Singh said, “I came to know about the constitution of the SIT through the media only. Principles of natural justice demanded that at least I was given an opportunity to be heard before transferring a case to EOW. I don’t know the authority, terms of reference etc of SIT. All I know is that I have done nothing wrong, but it seems the government of the day wants to score some political points and has already decided to punish me and the SIT is only for publicity.”