Chhattisgarh: Singh Deo planned attack on me for praising CM Baghel, alleges Congress MLA

A DAY after his convoy was involved in an alleged road-rage incident in Sarguja region of Chhattisgarh, a Congress MLA on Sunday accused senior party colleague and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo of orchestrating an attack on him.

Talking to reporters, Ramanujganj MLA Brihaspati Singh alleged that Singh Deo has been targeting him for giving statements favorable towards Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and claimed threat to his life.

Singh Deo, however, said he has spoken to the Sarguja SP, and asked him for a thorough investigation into the incident. “I have told the SP to take the strictest action against the guilty parties. As far as the allegations go, people of the state know me to understand the truth,” he told The Indian Express.

On Saturday night, angry at being overtaken by vehicles in the MLA’s convoy, some people hurled abuses at the driver and security personnel in one of the vehicles in Ambikapur, 330 km from Raipur. They then damaged the vehicle, police said. “We have lodged an FIR against some people under sections relating to atrocities Act and other relevant sections. Three men have been detained. We are investigating the matter,” a senior police officer in Sarguja said.

On Sunday, Singh gave it a political colour, claiming to know the attackers. Flanked by a few MLAs and other Congress leaders, he told reporters that Singh Deo orchestrated the attack and demanded strict party action.

“It is all because of my favorable statements towards the Chief Minister. People related to Singh Deo attacked my men. Had I been in the car, I would have been attacked too. There is a threat to my life,” he said.

Singh was referring to his statements at a press conference in Ambikapur Circuit House earlier this month, in which he rubbished claims of a change in leadership in the state. Appreciating Baghel’s work, Singh had said he would remain the CM for next 25 years.

This came amid speculation of a change of guard since Baghel completed two-and-a-half years in office last month. After the Congress formed government in 2018, there was talk of an agreement that Baghel and Singh Deo would share equally the government’s five-year tenure. Baghel, however, has denied existence of any such agreement.

On Sunday, Singhdeo told reporters that he tried to reach Singh but the latter did not take the calls. Singh, however, denied getting any such call.

Singh told reporters that he has complained to the Chief Minister as well as Congress state in-charge and general secretary P L Punia. “I would request all senior leaders to get rid of people who are trying to diminish the image of the party and the government if we want to come back to power again,” he said. However, after making his statements, he attended a meeting with party leaders, including Singh Deo, but did not broach the topic.