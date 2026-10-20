No toilets, ID cards or safety gear: Survey flags plight of 8,000 sanitation workers in Raipur

The invisible workforce sustaining the idea of ‘Swachh Bharat’ has been left bereft of basic necessities in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. Many of the city’s sanitation workers lack toilets at home, Aadhaar cards, or even basic protective gear. These gaps emerged from a survey by the Chhattisgarh State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which was carried out not by officials, but by law interns.

Last winter, the SHRC in Raipur decided to conduct a survey to document the problems of sanitation workers. It turned to the law students who visit the Commission for college field projects. Over nine months, till July this year, more than 500 interns, working with police officers in batches of 25 to 30, surveyed around 8,000 sanitation workers in Raipur. The report has been sent to the Raipur and Bilaspur district authorities for action.