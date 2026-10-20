No toilets, ID cards or safety gear: Survey flags plight of 8,000 sanitation workers in Raipur

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Over nine months, till July this year, more than 500 interns, working with police officers in batches of 25 to 30, surveyed around 8,000 sanitation workers in Raipur.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurOct 20, 2026 04:53 PM IST
Last winter, the SHRC in Raipur decided to conduct a survey to document the problems of sanitation workers.Last winter, the SHRC in Raipur decided to conduct a survey to document the problems of sanitation workers. (Representational Photo)
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The invisible workforce sustaining the idea of ‘Swachh Bharat’ has been left bereft of basic necessities in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. Many of the city’s sanitation workers lack toilets at home, Aadhaar cards, or even basic protective gear. These gaps emerged from a survey by the Chhattisgarh State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which was carried out not by officials, but by law interns.

Last winter, the SHRC in Raipur decided to conduct a survey to document the problems of sanitation workers. It turned to the law students who visit the Commission for college field projects. Over nine months, till July this year, more than 500 interns, working with police officers in batches of 25 to 30, surveyed around 8,000 sanitation workers in Raipur. The report has been sent to the Raipur and Bilaspur district authorities for action.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic the sanitation workers played a big role. They work like an invisible force and hence I felt it was important to find out the issues they faced. Law interns keep coming to us for their college project and we decided to give them some on field experience. So, we took their help to do this survey,” acting SHRC chairperson Giridhari Nayak told The Indian Express.

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The survey report highlighted that 336 of the workers did not have toilet facilities at home, parents of 319 did not receive old age and widow pensions, 1907 did not have important identification cards like Voter ID, AADHAR, Ration card and Ayushman card, 749 worked without proper safety and sanitation kits and 165 were going through substance-abuse-related problems — including some of their children too.

Interestingly, in 1,076 cases, contractors had confiscated the workers’ ATM cards and passbooks enabling them to pay lesser wages on account of commission. “Those who are helpless and are in need of money quietly agree to these conditions put by the contractor,” explained a SHRC official.

Another 2,387 workers had not received benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) — government backed life insurance and health insurance schemes.

“It was an innovative idea and the main motto was to put spotlight on the needs of these workers so they do not get left behind,” said Manish Mishra, former joint director and nodal officer for the initiative. The interns came from Chhattisgarh College, Amity University, Hidayatullah National Law University, Kusum Dai Dapke Law College, Kalinga University, Guru Ghasidas Central University and Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, the SHRC said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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