Chhattisgarh: Shah, Baghel attend wreath ceremony, tell forces that battle against Maoists will go on

Union Home minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday attended the wreath-laying ceremony of 14 security personnel who died in the gunbattle with Maoists in Chhattisgarh. After the ceremony in Jagdalpur, both went to Bijapur’s Basaguda, close to the spot of the incident.

On Saturday, a fierce battle broke out between the security forces and Maoists in which 31 people were injured. On Sunday, the police released information that 22 men had died in the incident, after their bodies were retrieved.

Both Shah and Baghel were in Assam until Sunday for the Assembly elections in the state, and returned to Delhi and Raipur, respectively, later in the day. On Monday, both reached Jagdalpur for the wreath ceremony, after which a high command meeting was held at the Jagdalpur circuit house.

After the meeting, Shah, speaking to the media, said, “It has been suggested by officials on ground that the pace of the fight against the Naxalites should not be slowed down in any way, which shows that the morale of our soldiers is intact. We are committed to take this fight against unrest to its conclusion.”

Shah, on his first visit to Bijapur, flew to Basaguda, around 250 km from Jagdalpur, to meet forces personnel and boost their confidence and take stock of the situation. He was accompanied by Baghel and senior officials of the state police and the CRPF.

Addressing the forces personnel in Basaguda, Baghel said, “The ongoing battle against Naxalites will be fought with better strategy.” He also said that development works in remote and border areas of Bijapur-Sukma should be completed on priority.