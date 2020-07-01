scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Chhattisgarh sets up magisterial probe after man sets self on fire outside Baghel’s house

Hardev Sinha is a resident of Telinsatti village in Dhamtari district, around 60 km from Raipur. After he suffered an accident last year, his wife Basanti has been the main earning member of the family.

Written by Gargi Verma | Raipur | Published: July 1, 2020 1:01:41 am
On Tuesday, the Dhamtari Collector was tasked with investigating the incident. Meanwhile, BJP leader and former CM Raman Singh, in a series of tweets, criticised the state government, commenting that the government had failed the youth of the state.

A day after a 27-year-old man set himself on fire outside Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s house, the state government on Tuesday announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Hardev Sinha is a resident of Telinsatti village in Dhamtari district, around 60 km from Raipur. After he suffered an accident last year, his wife Basanti has been the main earning member of the family. On Monday, Sinha tried to enter the CM’s bungalow. When he was stopped, he poured on himself some petrol he was carrying in a bottle and set himself on fire, suffering 40 per cent burn injuries, before being rushed to the government hospital where his treatment is going on. The state government, in an official statement Monday, claimed that the man was mentally unstable. The statement added that Baghel spoke to Basanti, who told him that “work and ration were easily available”.

However, Basanti said her husband was stressed over their monetary condition. According to her, she told Sinha on Sunday that they had run out of food. That led him to approach their neighbour. “I go to work more than him and we were facing dire times. We got only 28 kg of rice (as ration) in June… He was worried about food as we had sold off the rice from our part of the field…” Basanti said.

On Tuesday, the Dhamtari Collector was tasked with investigating the incident. Meanwhile, BJP leader and former CM Raman Singh, in a series of tweets, criticised the state government, commenting that the government had failed the youth of the state.

