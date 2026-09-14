Serial killer’s preferred poison revealed: How Chhattisgarh man left trail of bodies

Two and a half months after 46-year-old Ramsahay Jaiswal was arrested for allegedly murdering eight men from Kharve village in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district, a report by the forensic science laboratory (FSL) has confirmed at least five victims were poisoned. Two reports are pending, while forensic samples could not be collected in one case where the victim was cremated.

The village, with a population of over a thousand people, noticed something was off when men started dying one after another. The only common link: They had shared a drink with the accused or consumed liquor provided by him.

The first death took place on February 7, when Badri Patel (58), a mason, was found dead at his home by his daughter. The last to die, on May 14, was Mahetru Sahu (40).