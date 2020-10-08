Chhattisgarh: Senior cop tests positive for 2nd time

Special DG R K Vij tweeted on October 6 that he had tested positive again and was symptomatic. (File)

A senior police officer in Chhattisgarh has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, more than two months after first contracting the virus, sparking fresh worries about reinfection. The state has no data on the number of reinfected cases, health department officials said.

Special DG R K Vij tweeted on October 6 that he had tested positive again and was symptomatic. “Can someone tell me how I got reinfected? I wasn’t even negligent…” his tweet read. Vij had earlier tested positive on July 25, along with members of his family. None of them were symptomatic then.

According to a senior doctor at AIIMS, there have been cases of people testing positive after testing negative. He explained: “Not all of them are reinfection cases. If a patient tests positive and is symptomatic again, it means they have been reinfected. If there are no symptoms, it’s possible that for at least a few months due to their antibodies, RT-PCR test results come out positive, despite the virus leaving their bodies.”

A health department official said: “The number of patients getting reinfected are too few for us to worry about the second wave. These patients are entered into the government database, but we haven’t yet started recording them or studying them,”.

Chhattisgarh has recorded a total of 1,30,000 Covid-19 cases so far. It has close to 30,000 active cases and a recovery rate of 78 per cent —the national average is 85 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry has been contemplating collecting data on reinfected patients from the states.

