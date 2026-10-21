Chhattisgarh seeks expert help for ‘surgery’ to save over 500 damaged trees

In an attempt to save over 500 trees, which were girdled allegedly by encroachers in Karka village deep inside the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR), the Chhattisgarh forest department is seeking expert help – in the form of a “surgery” or bridge-grafting technique.

Girdling is a process in which portions of the bark are removed to cut off nutrient supply, eventually resulting in the death of the tree.

Earlier this month, The Indian Express had reported that around 2,500 trees, predominantly Sal, Bija and Tendu, were found girdled in the reserve, which spans Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari and Gariaband districts, during an inspection.

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At least over 500 of them are freshly girdled and thus, chances of saving them are higher, a forest official said.