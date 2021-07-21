Chhattisgarh schools to reopen August 2

The government has also given its nod to start the “potacabins” (residential schools in LWE-hit areas) and ashrams in Bastar, while Anganwadis would open to run two shifts everyday.

The Chhattisgarh government Tuesday decided to reopen educational institutes from August 2, but with conditions.

Classes for the 10th and 12th grades will begin on that date while colleges will reopen in a stage-wise manner.

The cabinet decided that the area where an institution is needs to have zero active Covid-19 cases. The schools will be allowed to open only if the local representatives for the area, gram panchayat for the villages and councillor for the urban areas, along with the parents give their approval.

School principals and teachers have also received instructions regarding ensuring social distancing and access to water and soap for all the children. They are also entrusted to ensure that any student showing symptoms like cough and cold would be asked to stay at home.

The government has also given its nod to start the “potacabins” (residential schools in LWE-hit areas) and ashrams in Bastar, while Anganwadis would open to run two shifts everyday.