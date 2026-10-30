Chhattisgarh school principal removed ‘for distributing books on Asaram to students’

The principal of a government school in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district has been removed from the school and attached to the collector’s office after booklets associated with Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, were allegedly distributed among students, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on October 26 at Swami Atmanand Government English Medium School of Excellence in Raghunathpur village. The school has over 100 students, and the booklets were allegedly distributed to 25-30 middle school students. The matter came to light on October 27 after children took the booklets home and a parent raised the issue with the education department.