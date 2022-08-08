scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Chhattisgarh school principal arrested for molesting 2 girl students

The two students of Classes 5 and 7 informed their parents after reaching home last week that the principal allegedly molested them in his office chamber, Kotwali Station House Officer Prakash Rathore said.

Chhattisgarh |
August 8, 2022 1:09:48 pm
The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Police have arrested the 45-year-old principal of a private school in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district for allegedly molesting two minor girl students, an official said on Monday.

The parents lodged a complaint following which the police arrested the principal on Saturday, he said.

The parents lodged a complaint following which the police arrested the principal on Saturday, he said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The school owner also complained to police against parents of some students for allegedly thrashing him, after the incident came to light, he said.

A probe was on into the matter, he added.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 01:09:48 pm
