Chhattisgarh saw 600% jump in cannabis seizures this year. Crackdown on key transit hub could be why

According to a police officer from Mahasamund, the seized cannabis was being sold in packets of around 10 grams each.

Around 5,630 kg of cannabis, collectively worth Rs 28.09 crore, has been seized in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district in less than four months this year, amounting to a nearly 600% increase compared to the same period last year, when 816 kg of the substance was seized.

According to officials, Mahasamund district has been identified as a transit point to smuggle cannabis from Odisha to six other states, including Chhattisgarh. A major crackdown was undertaken this year with the aim of stopping the smuggling of drugs through this district, police said.

Inspector General of Police for Raipur range, Amresh Mishra, said, “From January to April 18 this year, we have registered 72 cases in Mahasamund, in which 187 accused have been arrested. In this, 135 accused are from other states while 52 are from Chhattisgarh. The total cannabis seized is 5,692.602 kg worth Rs 28.09 crore.”