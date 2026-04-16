Vedanta power plant blast: Police file case under ‘causing death due to negligence’ charge

Two days after an explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district, which has left 20 people dead and 15 injured, an FIR was registered on Thursday against members of the plant’s management under charges of causing death due to negligence.

Sakti Superintendent of Police Praful Thakur said, “We have lodged an FIR against the plant’s management and those responsible for the area, among others. Eight to 10 accused have been named in the FIR, and more names may get added. They have been booked under BNS sections 106 (causing death due to negligence or rash act), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 3(5) (common intention).”