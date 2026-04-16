Vedanta power plant blast: Police file case under ‘causing death due to negligence’ charge

Two days after an explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district, which has left 20 people dead and 15 injured, an FIR was registered on Thursday against members of the plant’s management under charges of causing death due to negligence.
Sakti Superintendent of Police Praful Thakur said, “We have lodged an FIR against the plant’s management and those responsible for the area, among others. Eight to 10 accused have been named in the FIR, and more names may get added. They have been booked under BNS sections 106 (causing death due to negligence or rash act), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), and 3(5) (common intention).”
“More investigation reports are awaited from the Industry Department, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the technical team’s report. Based on these reports, more sections may be added,” he said.
The explosion is said to have occurred around 2.30 pm at Vedanta’s Singhitarai power plant. “After the pipeline burst, superheated steam at a temperature of around 600 degrees engulfed people who were having their lunch. Some others who were walking in open spaces also got injured,” said a senior official from the district.
Speaking to media persons after visiting the plant on Thursday, Commerce and Industry, Commercial Taxes (Excise), Labour, Lakhan Lal Dewangan said the government of India is also investigating what went wrong, and promised that no one would be spared.
“The incident is very sad. I visited the power plant today. The government of India has also formed a committee, and a technical analysis will be done, responsibility will be fixed, and stringent action will be taken. It is a very big accident, and those responsible will not be spared in any way. Rs 42 lakh compensation has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 17 lakh for those injured. There is a provision for pensions, too. We will give employment to the families of the deceased,” he said.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, said Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno, adding that the best possible treatment would be provided to those injured.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More