28-year-old woman killed after ropeway cable snaps in Chhattisgarh

A 28-year-old woman was killed and 16 people were injured in an accident that took place Sunday on the ropeway that connects to the Khallari Mata temple located atop a hill in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district.
The incident took place at around 10 am, when 28-year-old Ayushi Satkar, a Raipur resident, and her family members were returning from the temple using the ropeway service.
Ayushi, her husband Rishab Dhavre (29), another relative Chhayansh Dhavre (16), and two others were in a trolley when the cable of the ropeway snapped, sending the trolley crashing down the hill, police said.
“The deceased was coming down the hill in a trolley carrying five of them. Another trolley was going up the hill with eight people. This is the standard limit for passengers using the ropeway at one time. When the first trolley coming down the hill crashed, it had an effect on the second trolley going up the hill at the same time. Due to this, the second trolley jolted back at the base station. The eight people in that trolley suffered minor injuries, and four people at the station who witnessed the incident have suffered mental agony. All 17 were taken to hospital, where one was declared dead,” said a police officer.
The four people who were in the first trolley suffered serious injuries and have been referred for better treatment to a hospital in Raipur, about 80 km away from Khallari.
Superintendent of Police for Mahasamund district, Prabhat Kumar, said, “We are investigating the incident and are collecting details of the company managing the ropeway.”
The ropeway service started five years ago and caters to a large number of people, especially during the ongoing Navratri festival. There are approximately 850 steps up the hill to reach the temple, and thousands of people take the ropeway service.
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Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and ordered a detailed investigation. In a post on X, Sai said the incident was tragic and painful. He condoled the woman’s death and prayed for strength for her family.
“As soon as information about the accident was received, necessary instructions were issued to the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment for the injured. A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted, and those found responsible will not be spared. I pray to Khallari Mata for the speedy recovery of all the injured devotees,” he said.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More