28-year-old woman killed after ropeway cable snaps in Chhattisgarh

When the first trolley coming down the hill crashed, it had an effect on the second trolley going up the hill at the same time. (Source: Special Arrangement)

A 28-year-old woman was killed and 16 people were injured in an accident that took place Sunday on the ropeway that connects to the Khallari Mata temple located atop a hill in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district.

The incident took place at around 10 am, when 28-year-old Ayushi Satkar, a Raipur resident, and her family members were returning from the temple using the ropeway service.

Ayushi, her husband Rishab Dhavre (29), another relative Chhayansh Dhavre (16), and two others were in a trolley when the cable of the ropeway snapped, sending the trolley crashing down the hill, police said.

“The deceased was coming down the hill in a trolley carrying five of them. Another trolley was going up the hill with eight people. This is the standard limit for passengers using the ropeway at one time. When the first trolley coming down the hill crashed, it had an effect on the second trolley going up the hill at the same time. Due to this, the second trolley jolted back at the base station. The eight people in that trolley suffered minor injuries, and four people at the station who witnessed the incident have suffered mental agony. All 17 were taken to hospital, where one was declared dead,” said a police officer.