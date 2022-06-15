scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Chhattisgarh: Rescued from 60-ft pit after more than 100 hrs, ‘breathing normally’, 10-yr-old taken to hospital

According to rescue workers, Rahul was breathing normally and his eyes were open when he was brought out of the pit, through an adjoining tunnel created for his rescue. He was taken out on a stretcher, and taken straight to a waiting ambulance.

Written by Gargi Verma | Pihrid |
June 15, 2022 4:00:06 am
Rahul Sahu being taken to hospital on Tuesday evening. (Express Photo)

More than a hundred hours — 106 to be precise — after he fell into a pit about 60 feet deep, dug for a borewell near his home in Chhattisgarh’s Pihrid village, Rahul Sahu, 10, was finally rescued late Tuesday night, as thousands of people cheered the teams engaged in rescue work since Friday.

According to rescue workers, Rahul was breathing normally and his eyes were open when he was brought out of the pit, through an adjoining tunnel created for his rescue. He was taken out on a stretcher, and taken straight to a waiting ambulance.

The 10-year-old was then rushed to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur on a green corridor that had been planned for the last three days, a rescue worker said. He responded when he saw the personnel in the tunnel, the rescue worker said.

“His condition is stable and he will recover soon,” Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said, according to PTI. “He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district under the observation of specialist doctors.”

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it mattersPremium
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it matters
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
More Premium Stories >>

Hundreds of personnel, including officials of the NDRF, the Army, local police and the administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation, under way since Friday evening.

On Tuesday, district SP Vijay Agarwal suffered a heat stroke as he, along with collector Jitendra Kumar Shukla and other officials, stayed put on ground for the last few days.

CM Bhupesh Baghel had been monitoring the situation and was regularly in touch with officials on the ground as well as Rahul’s family during the entire rescue operation.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement