Chhattisgarh: Rescued from 60-ft pit after more than 100 hrs, ‘breathing normally’, 10-yr-old taken to hospital

More than a hundred hours — 106 to be precise — after he fell into a pit about 60 feet deep, dug for a borewell near his home in Chhattisgarh’s Pihrid village, Rahul Sahu, 10, was finally rescued late Tuesday night, as thousands of people cheered the teams engaged in rescue work since Friday.

According to rescue workers, Rahul was breathing normally and his eyes were open when he was brought out of the pit, through an adjoining tunnel created for his rescue. He was taken out on a stretcher, and taken straight to a waiting ambulance.

The 10-year-old was then rushed to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur on a green corridor that had been planned for the last three days, a rescue worker said. He responded when he saw the personnel in the tunnel, the rescue worker said.

“His condition is stable and he will recover soon,” Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said, according to PTI. “He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district under the observation of specialist doctors.”

Hundreds of personnel, including officials of the NDRF, the Army, local police and the administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation, under way since Friday evening.

On Tuesday, district SP Vijay Agarwal suffered a heat stroke as he, along with collector Jitendra Kumar Shukla and other officials, stayed put on ground for the last few days.

CM Bhupesh Baghel had been monitoring the situation and was regularly in touch with officials on the ground as well as Rahul’s family during the entire rescue operation.