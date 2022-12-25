Chhattisgarh: Remains of RTI activist found, 4 held for murder

Forty days after a 30-year-old freelance journalist and an RTI activist went missing from his home in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, the police on Friday arrested four men including the sarpanch of Bokkarkhar village, who confessed to have murdered and burnt his body.

Some bones suspected to be of the scribe have been found from a jungle and have been sent for forensic analysis.

The deceased, Vivek Choubey, had left his home on his motorcycle on November 12. That evening he met the accused sarpanch, Amit Yadav,28, in Bokkarkhar village. “Yadav in his confession said Choubey was extorting him and abused his wife,” said a police official.

After an argument, Yadav hit Choubey with a stick on his head killing him. Yadav then called his three aides, including his brother Sukhsagar, who helped him dispose of the body, said police.

“On December 21, one of our teams while searching for him found some bones, ashes and a bike in a jungle area. We have reason to believe they are Choubey’s remains,” said an officer.