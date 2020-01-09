Chhattisgarh: Raman Singh’s personal assistant held for minor’s rape

The accused has been associated with former Chief Minister and BJP’s national vice president Raman Singh for the past 15 years. The accused has been associated with former Chief Minister and BJP’s national vice president Raman Singh for the past 15 years.

A personal assistant of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was Thursday arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said.

The accused was arrested in the early hours of Thursday based on the complaint by the 16-year-old at a women’s police station in Raipur.

According to the complainant, in 2015, her parents left her in the man’s care after he promised to take care of her education. The abuse began in 2016 and lasted till December 2019, officers said.

According to the police, the accused sexually assaulted the minor on several occasions at his home in Naya Raipur, and threatened her of dire consequences if she complained to anyone, an officer said.

The victim was also forced to do household work and give massages to the accused and his wife, the officer said.

A student of Class 11 at a government school, the victim recently shifted to the school’s hostel, where she came in contact with an NGO that helped her file a police complaint on Wednesday, he said.

The accused has been charged under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He has been associated with former Chief Minister and BJP’s national vice president Raman Singh for the past 15 years.

When asked about this development, Singh said, “I have sought details from the police in this connection. It would be early to comment without checking the facts.”

