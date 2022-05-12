scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Chopper crashes in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, two pilots dead

Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of the crash.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 11:10:16 pm
The remains of the chopper that crashed in Raipur on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Two pilots were killed after a helicopter crashed at Swami Vivekanand Airport in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur late on Thursday.

The deceased pilots were identified as Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A P Shrivastava.

The chopper was on a routine training sortie when the incident took place. Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of the crash.

Offering his condolences, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted: “Just got a sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have sadly passed away. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief.”

A detailed technical investigation at the behest of DGCA and the state Government will be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause.

