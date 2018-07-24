Chhattisgarh: President Kovind to visit Dantewada, Bastar districts

The President will inaugurate a new hospital and medical research centre, named after Baliram Kashyap on the outskirts of Jagdalpur city. The President will inaugurate a new hospital and medical research centre, named after Baliram Kashyap on the outskirts of Jagdalpur city.

President Ram Nath Kovind is set to visit Chhattisgarh’s Bastar range on a two-day trip beginning July 25, where he will visit both Dantewada and Bastar districts.

Kovind is scheduled to visit a Business process outsourcing (BPO) centre — meant to provide employment to tribal youths — and an integrated farm in Dantewada.

The President will inaugurate a new hospital and medical research centre, named after Baliram Kashyap on the outskirts of Jagdalpur city.

Sources said that it is likely that Kovind will inaugurate Raman Singh’s flagship Sanchar Kranti Yojana, which is supposed to see distribution of 55 lakh smartphones across the state.

Senior officials said that while they were working on final contours of the plan, Kovind might distribute the first free smartphones to women on July 26.

Till now, the state government had planned to begin the distribution of smartphones from Raipur on July 30. Kovind will arrive in Bastar and will travel immediately to Dantewada district, where he is set to get a tour of schools set up for children hit by Maoist violence and handicapped children.

