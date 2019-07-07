FIR against Subramanian Swamy for alleging Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine

A day after Rahul Gandhi was granted bail in a defamation case, Chhattisgarh Police have lodged a complaint against BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy for allegedly making false remarks against the Congress leader.

The FIR was registered at Patthalgaon police station based on a complaint by Jashpur district Congress president Pawan Agrawal, PTI reported. Agarwal said that Swamy had alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and added that the BJP leader had no right and facts to make such a statement.

“Swamy himself knows that his statement was false and intentional to insult Rahul Gandhiji. Swamy knows that his statement can encourage enmity between political parties and provoke people. Such a statement can disturb peace among people,” he said in the complaint.

Reacting to the development, Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said Swamy’s statement was unacceptable and highly condemnable. “It has disrespected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the state and all over the country. He has no moral and legal right to make such a false statement,” Trivedi said.

Police have filed the case under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments), the SP told PTI.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi was granted bail in the defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi for allegedly saying “all thieves had the surname, Modi”.

After getting the bail, Rahul took a swipe at the RSS and the Modi government. “Whoever stands against RSS’ and Narendra Modi ji’s ideology is attacked, court cases are slapped. My fight is to save the Constitution, to stand for the poor & the farmers,” he said.